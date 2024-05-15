Hip-Hop Star Raja Kumari Calls Guru Randhawa A 'Hit Machine'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) American hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who made her Punjabi music debut with the song 'In Love' in collaboration with Guru Randhawa, has called the latter a master at crafting fun and creative lyrics, calling him a 'hit machine'.

Talking about the song, she said,“This song provided me with an opportunity to authentically express myself and discover my femininity, unlike my previous tracks focused on victory anthems and empowering vibes."

She also mentioned that she found creative freedom to experiment with Punjabi lyrics which captured her personality.

The rapper also appreciated Guru's support in her language learning and experimentation.

“He's a master at crafting fun and creative lyrics. Everything coming out of his mouth is a hit” she said.