Indian-Origin Man, Employed In Singapore Air Force, Jailed: 'Asked For Intimate Photos Of Women'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Indian-origin man employed in the Singapore Air Force was sentenced to 11 months in jail for allegedly phishing women's social media login details to get their intimate images man, identified as K Eshwaran, reportedly pleaded guilty to 10 charges under the Computer Misuse Act on Wednesday. Channel News Asia reported that \"another 21 charges were considered for sentencing\".The prosecution sought 11 to 16 months of jail time for Eshwaran. However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Phang argued that Eshwaran's offences were premeditated and sophisticated READ: Indian man jailed in Singapore for dozing off at wheel while drunkAccording to news agency PTI, defence lawyer Mervyn Tan told the court that Eshwaran was serving as an engineer in the Republic of Singapore Air Force will start serving his sentence on June 19 after the judge granted his request for a deferral READ: 3 Indian students jailed in Singapore in 'tech support scams'What are the charges against the Indian-origin man?According to news agency PTI, Eshwaran sent phishing links to 22 victims – from 2019 to 2023 – to get login credentials for their social media, cloud server and email accounts prosecutors were quoted as saying that Eshwaran targeted victims whom he knew in real life or victims whose intimate images had been posted to an adult forum READ: Indian national jailed for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in SingaporeThe prosecutors added that Eshwaran posed as a \"helpful netizen\" and would send phishing links to victims with a message saying that their intimate images had been posted online some cases, he used a website to generate possible login credentials based on a victim's social media details that he had and then used trial and error to access their accounts inside the accounts, he would trawl through them to see if the victims had stored any intimate images of themselves READ: Senior executive of IT company jailed in Singapore for racial slurs to IndiansIn the case of one victim, Eshwaran knew she had done modelling shoots where she was partially dressed or in lingerie, and wanted access to those photos, PTI reported was alleged that Eshwaran had also gained unauthorised access to men's social media accounts. He would then impersonate the account holder and contact women whom he thought had an intimate relationship with the man to ask for intimate photos continued to re-offend in 2023, even when he was out on bail and already under investigation for his earlier phishing attacks identities of all his victims were protected by a court order, which the prosecution requested given the sexual element of his offences, the report said.(With inputs from PTI)

