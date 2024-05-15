Ghana gives citizenship to artist Stevie Wonder

(MENAFN) Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, conferred citizenship upon renowned American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder during a momentous ceremony held at Jubilee House in Accra, the nation's capital. The event, which coincided with Wonder's 74th birthday, marked a significant milestone in the artist's deep connection to Ghana and his commitment to Pan-Africanism.



In a symbolic gesture of unity and belonging, Stevie Wonder was presented with his new citizenship papers alongside his family, officially granting him dual citizenship in both the United States and Ghana. Expressing his profound affinity for the African country, Wonder reflected on his sense of heritage and belonging, stating, "I felt Ghana, I felt my civilization was there, and I was there where it began."



Wonder's journey to Ghana traces back to the 1970s when, amidst a prolific music career, he publicly expressed his desire to relocate to the African continent. Now, with his Ghanaian citizenship, he joins a growing number of individuals embracing their African roots through initiatives like Ghana's 'Year of Return,' which encourages members of the diaspora to reconnect with their heritage by settling in Africa.



President Akufo-Addo lauded Wonder's citizenship as a testament to the enduring spirit of Pan-Africanism and the interconnectedness of the global African family. Through initiatives like the 'Year of Return,' Ghana aims to foster a sense of belonging and reunion among people of African descent worldwide.



Stevie Wonder's citizenship ceremony underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen bonds between Africa and its diaspora, with other notable figures like Ludacris and Idris Elba also embracing their African heritage through similar initiatives in Gabon and Sierra Leone, respectively. As the diaspora continues to explore their roots, Ghana remains at the forefront of welcoming individuals back to the continent with open arms.

