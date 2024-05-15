Head Of Presidential Administration Of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev Meets With Belarusian Deputy PM Igor Petrishenko

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Samir Nuriyev, the Head of the Presidential Administration andthe head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues inAzerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner, metWednesday with Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of theRepublic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current state ofrelations between Azerbaijan and Belarus. The parties underlinedthat the relations of sincere friendship between the two countries'Presidents played an important role in the establishment anddevelopment of strategic partnership relations between the twocountries.

The pair also underscored that in recent years, the relationsbetween the two countries have been successfully developing in avariety of areas, including political, economic and humanitarianspheres, and the two countries have been maintaining fruitfulcooperation within international and regional organizations.

Samir Nuriyev said that under the leadership of President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, large-scale reconstruction works had beencarried out in the territories liberated from occupation in a shortperiod of time.

The Head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that as aresult of the work carried out in accordance with the "First StateProgram on the Great Return to the territories of the Republic ofAzerbaijan liberated from the occupation", former internallydisplaced persons had already started to return to their nativelands, adding that this process would be further intensified in thecoming period.

The parties pointed out the great opportunities for cooperationbetween the two countries in the liberated territories, andexchanged views in this regard.

Samir Nuriyev also presented the "Karabakh before and after theoccupation" book to Igor Petrishenko.