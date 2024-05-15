'Dekhha Tenu’ Carries Forward Legacy Of ‘Say Shava Shava’ From ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The song 'Dekhha Tenu' from the upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

The song, which finds its germ in the antara of the song 'Say Shava Shava' song from the multi-starrer film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has been redesigned by composer Jaani.

Jaani has also written the lyrics to the song with vocals lent by Mohammad Faiz, the winner of the reality show 'Superstar Singer 2'.

The track showcases a sparkling chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. It is shot in the picturesque locales of Jaipur, showcasing the duo's beautiful wedding sequence.

Lyricist and composer Jaani, said,“It's amazing to see the love people are already pouring in for 'Dekhha Tenu' just after watching a small glimpse of it. It's such an iconic verse, and we wanted to live up to that legacy while ensuring that the new version is as beautiful and unique as the older one. The journey of composing this song has been exciting, and I truly believe that Mohammad Faiz has done an exceptional job singing it.”

Mohammad Faiz called it a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the song marks his debut song in Bollywood.

He said:“Being part of such a special film is a wonderful opportunity for me and I am truly grateful for it. Preparing this song for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside working with Jaani, has been nothing short of a dream come true. I am hoping that everyone resonates with the song and gives it the same love that we had while creating it.”

'Dekhha Tenu' carries forward the legacy of 'Say Shava Shava' composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and written by Sameer Anjaan and sung by Udit Narayan. The song has been released under the label of Sony Music India.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is set to release on May 31.