Russian Army Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops are shelling Kherson!” Prokudin wrote. Read also:
Enemy attacks four settlements in Kherson
region over past day, one person killed
He urged people to stay in shelters.
As reported, yesterday Russian invaders fired at four settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person.
MENAFN15052024000193011044ID1108214619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.