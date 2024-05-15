               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Army Shelling Kherson


5/15/2024 3:11:14 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops are shelling Kherson!” Prokudin wrote.

Read also: Enemy attacks four settlements in Kherson region over past day, one person killed

He urged people to stay in shelters.

As reported, yesterday Russian invaders fired at four settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person.

MENAFN15052024000193011044ID1108214619


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search