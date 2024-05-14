Future Electronics Hosted Memory Solutions Webinar With Infineon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, hosted an exclusive webinar titled "Unlocking Your Potential: Discover Infineon's Memory Solutions."



Attendees were treated to an insightful one-hour session where they gained exclusive insights into boot code and datalogging use cases for industrial applications. The webinar showcased the latest advancements in Infineon's memory solutions portfolio, with a focus on examples within Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and motor control applications.



Attendees learned about the benefits of using SEMPER NOR Flash and F-RAM technologies in industrial applications, and gained constructive knowledge on optimizing them for PLCs and motor control solutions. Additionally, they gained insights into the enhanced performance and efficiency of Infineon SEMPER NOR Flash and F-RAM products compared to standard memory products.



At the end of the session, participants were given the opportunity to ask questions and engage with industry experts.



Future Electronics is proud to have organized this webinar, and helped educate attendees about the future of memory solutions in the industrial landscape.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



