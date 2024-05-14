How To Sign Out Of Apple ID Without Password In 3 Simple Ways

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., May 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“Apple takes security very seriously and requires a password to sign out of an Apple ID,” says Tenorshare.“However, if you forget your password, you may need to sign out of your Apple ID without one. Therefore, it's a good idea to know alternative ways how to sign out of Apple ID without password.”







Image caption: Tenorshare 4uKey.

In this guide, we will discuss 3 ways how to log out of Apple ID without password.

:: How to Sign Out of Apple ID Without Password or Phone Number? [Easy]

If you're looking for a safe and reliable way to sign out of Apple ID without entering password, we recommend using a third-party app like Tenorshare 4uKey .

Why? Because it's the first-ever software that helps you sign out of your Apple ID without a password. The best part is that 4uKey doesn't fully reset your device; therefore, your data remains safe. This method works on Windows and Macs, so compatibility is not an issue.

Here are the simple steps on how to sign out of Apple ID without password on Mac or Windows using 4uKey:



Download and install Tenorshare 4uKey on your PC and click“Remove Apple ID” on the interface.

Connect your iPad or iPhone to your PC, and click“Next.” After a few seconds, 4uKey will successfully remove the Apple ID without losing data from your device.

Learn more:

:: How to Sign Out of Apple ID Without Password Free?

Another way how to sign out of Apple ID on iPhone or iPad is from the official Apple website.

Here's what to do:



Go to the Apple website, enter your Apple ID, and click“Forgotten Your Password.”

Enter your recovery email or phone number. Next, you will receive instructions on your device on how to reset your password.

However, for this method to work:



Your device must be switched on.

Your recovery phone number must be active. You need to remember your recovery email address.

And that's how to sign out of Apple ID without password on iPad or iPhone free via Apple's website.

:: How to Sign Out of Apple ID Without Password or Email?

How to remove Apple ID without password if you don't remember your email? With iTunes, of course!



Go to the“Settings” on your device and go to“iTunes and App Store.” Now tap on your Apple ID and select“Sign Out.”

This will sign you out of your Apple ID without entering the password or email. However, you'll need to do this for each app separately, which is a bit time consuming.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare is a tech company that creates tools for data recovery, password recovery, system fixes, and data management for iOS and Android devices.

So, if you're looking for a way how to sign out of Apple ID without password , no worries, Tenorshare 4uKey is the solution.

YouTube: @TenorshareOfficial

Facebook:

LEARN MORE:

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.