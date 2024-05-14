Sale Of St. Marys Self Storage, St. Marys, Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of St. Marys Self Storage, located at 328 Douglas Dr. and 401 Marianna Dr. in St. Marys, Georgia. Michael Morrison, Broker with Midcoast Properties, assisted both the Seller and the Buyer in a Transaction Broker role. The facility was sold to a national operator of self storage.



The location at 328 Douglas Dr. is comprised of all-climate controlled units and boat and RV parking, and the location at 401 Marianna Dr. is comprised of both climate and non-climate storage units. Amenities at these locations include security cameras, fencing and gated entry, ample lighting, a call center and online bill pay.



St. Marys, GA is a coastal town located on the southern border of Camden County along the St. Marys River. The St. Marys River is the southernmost point in GA, and serves as a partial natural border between the states of Georgia and Florida. Jacksonville, FL is just 37 miles south of St. Marys.



Heading into the second quarter of 2024, buyers' interests and activities continue to be strong in the self storage market. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.



As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary broker price opinion. For additional information visit or contact:



Michael Morrison

(803) 600-0602

Michael MidcoastProperties

