BOLD Photos: Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Pics Go Viral; Model Poses For FWRD’S Summer 2024 Campaign


5/14/2024 2:01:22 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kendall Jenner is modelling for this season's newest styles in Fwrd's summer 2024 edit. The luxury e-tailer named Jenner as their creative director in 2021. Here, see the FWRD summer 2024 campaign imagery photographed by Cameron Hammond.


BOLD Photos: Kendall Jenner

Supermodel and TV star Kendall Jenner featured in the supermodel-curated FWRD summer 2024 edit campaign.


BOLD Photos: Kendall Jenner

Jenner founded her spirits brand, 818 Tequila, and has been the premium e-tailer's creative director since 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Cameron Hammond's latest photos show the supermodel wearing patterned swimsuits, bold jewellery, simple tanks and T-shirts, and elegant shoes, among other items.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Many of Jenner's favourite labels appear in the edit, such as Khaite, Bottega Veneta, ERL, Jennifer Fisher, and others.

Prices range from $70 (Rs 5846 +)
to $12,500 (1043992.50 +)
and are currently available for purchase online at fwrd.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kendal Jenner attended her 10th Met Gala last week, where she was dressed in a classic Givenchy gown from 1999.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The beaded gown, with a plunging neckline and elaborate beading, had only been worn once previously by actress Winona Ryder in a Flaunt magazine editorial. Alexander McQueen, Givenchy's creative director from 1996 to 2001, created Jenner's gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Since joining Fwrd, Jenner has curated multiple seasonal edits for the website and acted as a brand ambassador at pop-ups in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Palm Springs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She added, "As Fwrd's creative director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands,” Jenner said in a 2021 press release.

