BOLD Photos: Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Pics Go Viral; Model Poses For FWRD’S Summer 2024 Campaign

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kendall Jenner is modelling for this season's newest styles in Fwrd's summer 2024 edit. The luxury e-tailer named Jenner as their creative director in 2021. Here, see the FWRD summer 2024 campaign imagery photographed by Cameron Hammond.

Supermodel and TV star Kendall Jenner featured in the supermodel-curated FWRD summer 2024 edit campaign.

Jenner founded her spirits brand, 818 Tequila, and has been the premium e-tailer's creative director since 2021.

Cameron Hammond's latest photos show the supermodel wearing patterned swimsuits, bold jewellery, simple tanks and T-shirts, and elegant shoes, among other items.

Many of Jenner's favourite labels appear in the edit, such as Khaite, Bottega Veneta, ERL, Jennifer Fisher, and others.

Prices range from $70 (Rs 5846 +)

to $12,500 (1043992.50 +)

and are currently available for purchase online at fwrd.

Kendal Jenner attended her 10th Met Gala last week, where she was dressed in a classic Givenchy gown from 1999.

The beaded gown, with a plunging neckline and elaborate beading, had only been worn once previously by actress Winona Ryder in a Flaunt magazine editorial. Alexander McQueen, Givenchy's creative director from 1996 to 2001, created Jenner's gown.

Since joining Fwrd, Jenner has curated multiple seasonal edits for the website and acted as a brand ambassador at pop-ups in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Palm Springs.

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business."



She added, "As Fwrd's creative director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands,” Jenner said in a 2021 press release.