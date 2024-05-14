Elon Musk victorious in court battle against Australia

(MENAFN) In a recent development, an Australian Federal Court judge has opted against extending an order that prohibited Elon Musk's X platform, formerly known as Twitter, from broadcasting a video depicting a stabbing attack in a Sydney church. The decision was made by Justice Geoffrey Kennett, who rejected an application by the country's eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, seeking to prolong restrictions on the clip. This video, classified as "class 1" material due to its depiction of high-impact violence, had initially been subject to a ban imposed by the Federal Court in Melbourne on April 22. However, this ban expired on Monday, prompting the legal proceedings.



Musk's platform had previously refused to comply with the order, which aimed to make the clip inaccessible worldwide, insisting instead on blocking it only within Australia. Musk argued against granting one country the authority to censor content across the entire internet. The eSafety commissioner, on the other hand, contended that a broader ban was necessary, as Australians could still access the video through virtual private networks (VPNs).



The video in question captured a stabbing incident that occurred during a live-streamed sermon at an Assyrian Christian church in the Sydney suburbs on April 15. The attack resulted in injuries to four individuals, including Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, and was categorized by Australian authorities as a "terrorist incident." Following the dissemination of the footage online, it sparked widespread sharing and reportedly led to heated protests near the location of the crime scene.



During a hearing held on Friday, Tim Begbie, the lawyer representing the eSafety Commissioner, argued that X's refusal to comply with the court's order amounted to a disregard for judicial authority, characterizing it as a form of mockery directed at the Federal Court. The outcome of the legal proceedings underscores the complexities surrounding online content moderation and the balance between freedom of expression and the regulation of harmful material.



