Ovid Figueroa Joins Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing As Business Development Director

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Plymouth, MA, May 14, 2024 -- Having run a Hudson Valley, New York roofing company for 35 years, Ovid Figueroa understands the inner workings of a successful enterprise. Thus, as he looked to focus on the sales end of the business, he reached out to long-time friend and colleague Russell Cazeault, owner of Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing.



He joined Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing as Business Development Director and will help grow and manage the Plymouth location.



Ovid has received industry recognition and numerous awards including GAF for Excellence and the Presidents Club for sales volume.



"Ovid is another great addition to our team," noted Russell Cazeault, President. "He has a deep understanding of roofing problems and solutions. He adds to our capable staff who can identify challenges and come up with a cost-effective plan to address it."



Figueroa noted, "Working in the Plymouth Area and the Cape, I really enjoy the variety of aesthetic and effective roofing choices our customers are drawn to including cedar, metal, copper, and aluminum. And we still install plenty of asphalt as well."



When not on top of roofs and meeting with customers and staff, Ovid is active with kayaking, biking, and hunting sea glass.



Cazeault Roofing maintains offices at 1031 Main St, Osterville, MA, 22 Giddiah Hill Road in Orleans, and 47 Liberty Street, Plymouth, MA. The family owned and operated business has been providing roofing services to home and business owners in Eastern Massachusetts since 1927.



Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing offers both roof replacement as well as exterior repairs including trim & rot replacement, new siding, or gutters installation. Roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal roofing and fabrication, cedar roofing, copper roofing and flat roofing. Roofing choice depends on the home's aesthetic style, budget, and energy efficiency needs. Cazeault Roofing also services many commercial customers for both repairs as well as replacement.



For more information or arrange an appointment contact Paul J. Cazeault & Sons Roofing, , 508-428-1177

