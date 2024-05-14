91.17 Pc Pass In TN Class 11 Board Examination, Girls Out Perform Boys

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) In the Class 11 Tamil Nadu Board examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, a pass percentage of 91.17 was recorded. 8.1 lakh students had taken the exam.

The pass percentage is higher than in 2023, when it was 90.93.

Girls outperformed boys in this examination. While the passing rate of girls is 94.69 per cent, that of boys is 87.26 per cent.

Coimbatore district topped the list this year with a 96.02 pass percentage, while Erode took the second spot at 95.56 and Tiruppur came in third with 95.23.

8,418 students scored centum in the exam, with Computer Science students scoring the highest number of centums at 3,432.

8,221 specially-abled students appeared for the examinations, of which 7,504 students passed.

187 prison inmates wrote the exams and 170 of them cleared it.

Private schools outperformed other schools with a 98.09 per cent pass percentage.