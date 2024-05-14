Magnitude 4 Quake Hits Mandali Town, Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 14 (KUNA) -- A four-magnitude quake shook Mandali town in Diyala Governorate on Tuesday, reported the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.
The Quake was at 3:00 am local-time (12 midnight GMT) and the citizens did not feel it as there were no causalities or damages recorded, the organization added in a statement.
Diyala Governorate experience frequent earthquakes and most of which pass without causing any losses. (end)
ahh
MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108209841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.