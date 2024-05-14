               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Magnitude 4 Quake Hits Mandali Town, Iraq


5/14/2024 5:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 14 (KUNA) -- A four-magnitude quake shook Mandali town in Diyala Governorate on Tuesday, reported the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.
The Quake was at 3:00 am local-time (12 midnight GMT) and the citizens did not feel it as there were no causalities or damages recorded, the organization added in a statement.
Diyala Governorate experience frequent earthquakes and most of which pass without causing any losses. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

