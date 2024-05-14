Magnitude 4 Quake Hits Mandali Town, Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 14 (KUNA) -- A four-magnitude quake shook Mandali town in Diyala Governorate on Tuesday, reported the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.

The Quake was at 3:00 am local-time (12 midnight GMT) and the citizens did not feel it as there were no causalities or damages recorded, the organization added in a statement.

Diyala Governorate experience frequent earthquakes and most of which pass without causing any losses. (end)

ahh













MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108209841