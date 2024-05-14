Malaysia Retail And E-Commerce Summit And Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 14th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Scribe Minds & Media is pleased to announce the 7th Malaysia Retail & Commerce Summit & Awards , set to take place on May 15th, 2024 , at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This one-day Summit is curated to unite industry thought leaders, visionaries, and solution providers to delve into the latest trends, hurdles, and opportunities shaping the retail and e-commerce sphere.

The event speaks volumes of our dedication to fostering the growth of the Retail & e-Commerce sector, a pivotal driver of Malaysia's economic transformation. Attendees can anticipate an engaging agenda featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions spanning topics such as omnichannel strategies, digital marketing shifts, customer experience enhancement, supply chain innovation, and more. The conference aims to furnish actionable insights and strategies to empower businesses to prosper in Malaysia's competitive marketplace.

“We're thrilled to establish a forum where retail and e-commerce professional from the APAC region come together to exchange insights, forge connections, explore global best practices, and propel innovation in the retail & e-Commerce sector,” remarked Mr. Jordan Abraham and Mr. Pradish Gireesan, Co-Founders of Scribe Minds & Media.“This conference is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving retail and e-commerce space.”

About Scribe Minds and Media – Scribe Minds & Media is an emerging leader in the Global Retail & E-commerce events, dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration between Retailers, E-commerce brands and Technology/Solution providers within the APAC, Middle East and Africa regions.

