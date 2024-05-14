Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulatedIsrael on Independence Day, Azernews reports,citing the post shared by the Foreign Ministry on its official "X"account.
"We extend our congratulations and best wishes to Israel onIndependence Day!" the post reads.
