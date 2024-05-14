               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Israel


5/14/2024 3:09:07 AM

Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Israel Image
 Fatime Letifova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulatedIsrael on Independence Day, Azernews reports,citing the post shared by the Foreign Ministry on its official "X"account.

"We extend our congratulations and best wishes to Israel onIndependence Day!" the post reads.

