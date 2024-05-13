Jordanian Companies Lead In Environmentally Friendly Industries, Says Chamber President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Al-Jaghbeer, on Monday highlighted Jordanian companies' ongoing efforts to drive sustainable development, positioning the Kingdom as a pioneer in environmentally friendly industries.Al-Jaghbeer commended Rimara Pack, owned by entrepreneurs Reem and Tamara Al-Baghdadi, for its recent achievement in launching a line of 100% biodegradable tableware. This innovative collection comprises biodegradable tableware, napkins, and packaging, all crafted from plant-based materials that decompose entirely under natural conditions, meeting rigorous environmental standards.Reem Al-Baghdadi, Co-founder and CEO of Rimara Pack, underscored the company's pioneering role in introducing disposable food service packs to the Jordanian market in 2005. She emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability by introducing eco-friendly solutions to its clientele.Tamara Al-Baghdadi, Co-founder and Managing Director, highlighted the company's research and development team's use of cutting-edge sustainable technologies to create these environmentally friendly products. The materials used are specifically engineered for sustainability without compromising quality or durability.The introduction of the biodegradable tableware collection marks a significant step forward in Rimara Pack's dedication to sustainable innovation. Established in 2005, the company has been at the forefront of manufacturing plastic tableware, pioneering packaging solutions, and developing environmentally friendly disposable products while upholding the highest quality standards.