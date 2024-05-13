Rapid Evolution In The Philippines BFSI Sector: BFSI IT Summit 2024 To Illuminate Transformation

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Philippines, 13th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in the Philippines are amidst a profound transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements and a surge in digital adoption. With a fervent commitment to digitalization, BSP champions initiatives such as advancements in digital payments and the establishment of the Digital Banking Transformation Office, propelling the BFSI landscape towards innovation and growth.

In response to these dynamic shifts, the stage is set for the 23rd Edition of the BFSI IT Summit. This exclusive, invitation-only event is tailored for technology and innovation leaders within the BFSI community in the Philippines. Attracting over 150 distinguished attendees, including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Heads of Digital Transformation, Heads of IT and Innovation, IT Infrastructure experts, and other luminaries, the summit promises to be a transformative experience.

About the 23rd Edition of BFSI Summit:

The 23rd Edition of the BFSI Summit stands as a pivotal moment in the advancement of the banking, financial services, and insurance sector in the Philippines. This prestigious event serves as a gathering point for esteemed technology and innovation leaders within the BFSI community, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore the current trends, confront challenges, and seize emerging opportunities that define the industry's trajectory. By prioritizing the imperative of digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the summit is poised to empower attendees with indispensable resources and perspectives essential for navigating the dynamic landscape of BFSI in the Philippines.

Keynote Speakers:



Benjamin E. Diokno, Monetary Board Member, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Republic of the Philippines Joselito R Basilio, Principal Economist, Department of Budget & Management, Republic of the Philippines

Other Distinguished Speakers:



Aubin Arn Nieva: Director of the Data Security and Compliance Office at the National Privacy Commission, Republic of the Philippines.

Albert Tinio: Co-Chief Executive Officer at GoTyme Bank, contributing insights on digital banking and fintech innovations.

Melvin M. Ramis: Chief Technology Officer at Tonik, offering expertise in technology-driven banking solutions.

JC Principe: Chief Information and Transformation Officer at FWD Insurance, providing strategic perspectives on digital transformation in insurance.

Samir Khare: Chief Information Officer at UNO Digital Bank, sharing insights on digital banking strategies and technological advancements.

Dan Villaroman Ramirez: Senior Vice President – Head of Transformation Office at ING, offering valuable insights into organizational transformation and innovation.

Amaneci Grace De Silva: SVP, ETO Change The Bank – Shared Services Technology Head at Security Bank, contributing expertise in technological advancements and shared services. Paolo Salcedo: Head of Virtual Banking at Maybank, providing insights into virtual banking strategies and innovations.

