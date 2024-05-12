Al Hilal triumphs 2023 - 24 Saudi Pro League title after 4-0 win over Al Hazm

(MENAFN) Al Hilal's coronation as champions of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League was nothing short of spectacular, as they delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Hazm in a highly anticipated match on Saturday. The scene was set at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, where Al Hilal's star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, emerged as the hero of the day with a sensational brace, finding the back of the net in the 15th and 48th minutes, much to the delight of the passionate home crowd.



However, Mitrovic wasn't the sole architect of Al Hilal's triumph. The team's dominance was further underscored by an unfortunate own goal from Al Hazm's Ahmed Al-Jaweed in the 39th minute, followed swiftly by a goal from Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the 51st minute, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a comeback from the visitors.



With this emphatic victory, Al Hilal soared to the summit of the league standings, amassing a formidable total of 89 points. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, their closest rivals, find themselves trailing behind in the second position with 77 points.



The triumph of Al Hilal under the astute leadership of Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus is a testament to their dominance throughout the season. Remarkably, the team remains unbeaten in all 31 league matches, showcasing their unwavering determination and exceptional talent on the field. This latest triumph marks Al Hilal's 19th championship title, thereby solidifying their status as the most successful club in the illustrious history of the Saudi Pro League.

