CABSAT 2024 to highlight latest innovations in media and entertainment sectors, promises to transform industry's future

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, May 10, 2024,

CABSAT 2024, the premier conference for the broadcast, satellite, and content sectors, is slated to revolutionise media and entertainment with its innovative exhibitions and features for participants. The latest edition of CABSAT, starting from May 21 to 23, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre, will present innovative hall experiences for all attendees, while also highlighting cutting-edge technologies and diverse content offerings that will shape the future of the entertainment landscape.



According to a PwC study, AI will contribute up to USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 . The Grand View Research further reported that the global AI in media & entertainment market size was estimated at USD 14.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% from 2023 to 2030 , the industry is expected to witness exceptional growth. With more than 450 exhibitors and over 18,000 expected visitors, CABSAT supports this growth and offers a perfect setting for networking, career advancement, and keeping current on the latest developments in the industry. This year’s event presents a wide range of exhibitions and features that are designed to offer detailed insights into the latest advancements in the media industry.



The Co-Production Salon at CABSAT is designed to be a dedicated meeting lounge that will facilitate business opportunities to drive investments in Arabic content and attract foreign film and TV projects to the MEASA. Participants at the Co-Production Salon can explore opportunities in co-production in long-form entertainment content, co-funding entertainment content, commissioning projects for OTT Originals, as well as other content funding avenues such as brand integration, private investments, and much more.



Last year's session successfully facilitated over 350 targeted co-production and content partnership meetings, resulting in a significant number of deals in commissioning, co-funding, and distribution, reaching USD 8 million in total investments tracked year to date. With over 250 companies applying for admittance in the previous edition, this year's session is expected to have greater reach among the MENA stakeholders.



The Content Congress is another key session which is set to gather professionals from the media, broadcast, and technology spaces to analyse trends and explore ideas that will impact how individuals create, connect, and monetise the content lifecycle. This will allow participants to keep pace with the changing media landscape, understand cross-border and regional collaboration, and leverage the growing content creation economy for new opportunities. In addition, the Virtual Production Studio demo will be available exclusively at CABSAT 2024 and will provide filmmakers with guidance, tips, and best practices for working with virtual sets in films, TV shows, commercials, and live events. The demo will cover various topics related to virtual sets, including an overview of virtual sets and how they work, benefits and limitations of using virtual sets in production, types of virtual set software and hardware, and technical requirements for creating and shooting on virtual sets among others.



Hany Bartella, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at Grass Valley, commented, “We are thrilled to participate in this year's CABSAT conference, where we will showcase a wide range of product updates and advancements on the Grass Valley booth. The conference provides an opportunity for us to affirm our commitment to enhancing both hardware and software technologies, addressing the growing demands in the region. Come and find out more about our award-winning LDX 150, our top-of-the-line live broadcast camera, the award-winning Maverik X, the leading adaptable software-based production switcher, Playout X, Grass Valley's AMPP SaaS platform, and how Grass Valley can assist you in meeting all your production requirements.”



Visitors of the 30th edition of CABSAT will also have the opportunity to tour the world-class facilities of Dubai Studio City, the region’s largest media, entertainment, and broadcasting hub, and the Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2024. Part of TECOM Group PJSC, Dubai Studio City strengthens Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem by connecting global media talent with world-class infrastructure, including the largest sound stages in the region, boutique studios, backlots, sets, water tanks, production offices, recording studios, and much more. The venues are the perfect spot for filming blockbuster movies, and leading Hollywood projects including 'Vanguard' and 'Star Trek Beyond' were developed at the destination. As part of TECOM Group’s media cluster alongside Dubai Media City and Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City provides a conducive environment for creative talents, technicians, and media specialists from around the world.



CABSAT's SATExpo Summit will also return this year to unite regional and global satellite and space technology industry influencers, including inventors, prominent leaders, engineers, government officials, and a wide range of solution providers. SATExpo will facilitate discussions on the global launch and manufacturing markets, future trends and trajectories, and business strategies of leading companies, especially in light of the emergence of AI.



This will be further supported by the CABSAT TV and Podcast featuring detailed discussions with technology enthusiasts, conversations with creators, and interviews with industry leaders. CABSAT TV will also offer live coverage of the event and is ideal for anyone looking to connect with broadcasters, production houses and studios, animation houses, content owners and creators, software developers, and other stakeholders in the MEASA region.



Sachin Mohite, Sales Director – Middle East, Asia, India, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Triax UK LTD, said, “We are excited to unveil our latest innovation at CABSAT 2024 – the TDmH mini headend, a game-changer in the industry. The TDmH, developed by our talented engineers at the Triax UK R&D centre in Denmark, debuted in early 2024 and ushered in a new era of TV distribution solutions. This compact powerhouse, like its older sibling, the four-year-old TDcH compact headend, is constructed on the same stable foundation, assuring unrivalled performance and reliability. The beauty of the Triax new headend platform lies in its ability to seamlessly downscale or upscale within the hardware mechanism. We look forward to showcasing this transformative technology at CABSAT 2024, paving the way for new innovations in media and entertainment.”



“As global connectivity demands continue to rise and smart satellites expand their capabilities, seamless integration between ground and space networks becomes crucial. ETL's GENUS DIGITAL plays a pivotal role in this evolution by efficiently sampling analog signals from diverse sources. This innovative method streamlines signal transport and integrates traditional RF systems into modern digital infrastructures, marking a significant step forward in telecommunications technology. ETL provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for both uplink and downlink chains, covering everything from the antenna to the modem. Attendees of CABSAT 2024 can learn more about these digital advancements and discover customised RF solutions for the ground segment at this year's CABSAT conference, said Kevin Dunne, CEO of ETL Systems Ltd.





CABSAT 2024 is designed to be an influential platform for stakeholders, cementing its position as the region's largest gathering for the media, broadcast, and satellite industries. With over 450 exhibiting companies, 120 exhibiting countries, and 150 speakers, the flagship event has the potential to significantly influence the industry's future.







MENAFN12052024003685011158ID1108202676