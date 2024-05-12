Kuwaiti Diplomat: Omani Sultan's Kuwait Visit Indicative Of Strong Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq's state visit to Kuwait, Monday, is indicative of the strength of ties, which spans decades, said Kuwaiti Ambassador to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri on Monday.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Hajri lauded the historic relations linking the two countries, saying that the Kuwaiti and Oman people were looking forward to boost ties on all possible domains.

The two countries also shared similar visions and goals in relation to matters concerning Arab policies and happenings around the world, added the Ambassador, indicating that the upcoming visit would push to solidify coordination on matters of ties in addition to regional and international developments.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan Haitham bin Tareq are expected to meet and explore all ways to solidify relations.

The latest chapter of Kuwaiti-Omani collaboration came with the opening of Al-Duqm refinery and petrochemical complex back in February during His Highness the Amir's visit to Oman, said the diplomat who touted the project as one of the major international petroleum and oil projects in the world. (end)

