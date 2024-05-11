IDAM at the Museum of Islamic Art Unveils Spring Menu Crafted with Premium Ingredients

(MENAFN- Qatar Museums) Experience the Extraordinary Only at IDAM



IDAM by Alain Ducasse (IDAM) at the Museum of Islamic Art, voted as the Best European Restaurant by a panel of industry experts in the recently concluded FACT Dining Awards 2024, offers its new flavours of the season featuring premium ingredients. Curated by IDAM Head Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Jeremy Cheminade, the menu heralds the arrival of Spring and showcases the best of local and international produce.



Starters include a standout dish of caramelised beetroot topped with luxurious Kristal caviar, cream, and beet leaf kimchi. For the main event, guests can enjoy the likes of 48 hour slow-cooked lamb in a broth of saltwater and seaweed. The tender lamb is then stuffed with a savoury combination of Spring herbs and seared for a crispy finish. Another notable highlight is the succulent venison, sourced from New Zealand, seared to perfection, and marinated in a vibrant blend of juniper berries and woody herbs.



Completing the dining experience is a decadent truffled honey beverage paired with a cocoa bean dessert for a perfect balance of sweetness and earthiness. Diners also have the option to enjoy a curated selection of seasonal beverages designed to enhance the flavour of each dish.



Yves Godard, F&B Operations Director of IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), the commercial arm of Qatar Museums, says, “At IDAM, we source only the finest and freshest ingredients, focusing on what's in season in Doha and beyond. This commitment allows us to offer our guests an authentic taste of each season's unique flavours. Our culinary creations are designed to provide an unparalleled dining experience that can only be found at IDAM."



The six-course Experience Menu is offered for both lunch and dinner, priced at QAR 560 per guest, while an eight-course menu is available only for dinner at QAR 690 per guest. For reservations or further information, please visit idamor contact +974 4422 4488.







