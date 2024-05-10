Atlanta Student Wins $25K Taco Bell Foundation Scholarship

An Atlanta high school senior's passion for helping others dealing with mental health issues just won her a major scholarship through the Taco Bell Foundation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.