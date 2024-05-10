(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sinclair Ponders Unloading Stations
GXO Opens up New Distribution Hub for Conair
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) reported its shares as flat Friday, as the company, the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today is celebrating the expansion of its partnership with leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded small kitchen appliances and personal care and beauty products and accessories Conair with the completion of its new distribution hub in Hagerstown, Md. Conair will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility today that will be attended by business leaders from Conair, its private equity partners and project manager Grant Thornton as well as Maryland state officials, including Governor Wes Moore, and GXO business leaders, including Americas and Asia Pacific President Jorge Guanter.
The distribution center will have a total of approximately 2.1 million square feet, making it the largest such facility in Maryland and the largest in the nation for small appliances. GXO began operations in March to support Conair's portfolio of brands spanning personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes & accessories, cosmetic bags and travel accessories, including brands such as Cuisinart®, Conair®, BaByliss®, Scünci® and Waring®. The facility will create approximately 700 new full-time jobs over the next 10 years.
GXO kicked off the final session of the week with a dip of six cents to $53.04.
