PASHA Holding From Azerbaijan Emerges As Key Partner For UN In Preparing For COP29

PASHA Holding is one of the main partners of the UN inAzerbaijan in activities related to the preparation and holding ofCOP29 in Baku and holds today the first dialog on this mostimportant event, PASHA Holding's strategy representative TeymurHuseynov said during the event "Climate Dialogues: Road to COP29," Azernews reports.

He welcomed the participation of UN and COP29 chairmanshiprepresentatives at today's event.

"The Holding and its shareholders consider it important that theprivate sector is involved in the process related to COP29 and allissues related to climate protection," he emphasized.

Huseynov mentioned that the holding meets all internationalstandards, i.e., follows the ESG strategy as well.

"We participate in COP29 working meetings, and have a long-termsustainable development strategy echoing UN standards. Ourparticipation in the process related to COP 29 will be active,"Huseynov added.

To note, in accordance with the UN's mission to address globalchallenges, PASHA Holding has launched a strategic partnership toimplement effective initiatives to promote sustainable developmentand address climate change.

The main purpose of the May 10 event entitled "Overview of theUN Climate Change Conference: Private Sector Perspectives" is toprovide general information about the COP29 conference to PASHAHolding employees, as well as to discuss the role of the privatesector in combating climate change.