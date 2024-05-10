ASEAN Regional Forum Meeting On Preventive Diplomacy Held In Laos

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, May 10 (NNN-KPL) – ASEAN Regional Forum, Inter-Sessional Support Group Meeting on Confidence Building Measures and Preventive Diplomacy, concluded yesterday, after discussions on new initiatives to be implemented for the 2024-2025 period.

Representatives from the ASEAN Regional Forum member states, and the ASEAN Secretariat, gathered in the Lao capital, Vientiane, for the meeting, which opened on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Laos' Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, participants reviewed related activities carried out in the past years.

They also discussed preparations for the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting, scheduled to be held in June, and for the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting, to be held in July.– NNN-KPL

