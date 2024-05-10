Air India Express Staff End Strike After Flight Disruptions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Air India's budget subsidiary said its cabin crew had ended a strike that caused two days of severe disruptions to its flight schedule and stranded passengers at airports across the country.

The airline was taken over by Indian conglomerate Tata Group in 2022 after a government effort to privatise the heavily indebted carrier.

Media reports linked the sudden industrial action to simmering staff discontent over new policies on hiring and promotion imposed by its new ownership.

Dozens of Air India Express cabin crew staff called in sick at the last minute from Tuesday night, forcing the airline to delay or cancel at least 175 flights in the following days.

In a statement issued Thursday night, an airline spokesperson said the airline was working to "swiftly restore" its schedule after a successful meeting with staff.

"We are pleased with the progress we made at the conciliation meeting and welcome our cabin crew colleagues back at work," the statement said.

"We sincerely apologise to those inconvenienced by these unintended disruptions," it added.

Indian media reports said the airline had also withdrawn termination letters issued to at least 20 striking staff.

An Air India Express spokesperson said earlier Thursday that the airline had taken "appropriate steps against certain individuals", but did not provide further details.

New Delhi airport saw chaotic scenes Wednesday after the strike began as agitated passengers waited for updates on delayed and cancelled flights, according to local media.

