Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases First-Quarter 2024 Results, Scheduled Results Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has released its Q1 2024 results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Financial numbers include gross profit of

$6 million, an increase from the $4.4 million reported in Q1 2023; Adjusted EBITDA

of

$6.3 million, or

$0.13

per share in Q1, up from the adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.9 million, or ($0.06) per share, in Q1 2023; and consolidated net loss of

$20.4 million, or

($0.41)

per share in Q1, compared to a net loss of $43.1

million, or ($0.91) per share, in Q1 2023. In addition, the company reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents of

$22 million

with consolidated working capital of

$14.1 million

as of March 31, 2024, with total long-term debt at the end of Q1 2024 of

$40 million, down from $65 million in Q1 2023. McEwen also scheduled a conference call to discuss its Q1 2024 report; the call will begin today at 11 a.m. EDT and will include an overview of project developments as well as time for questions and answers. Those wanting to participate on the call can dial (888) 210-3454 (toll free in the United States) or (646) 960-0130 (internationally). An archived replay of the webcast will be available approximately about two hours after the call is concluded on the company's website.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

