Sheikha Jowaher Patronizes Qatar University Female Graduation Ceremony

Doha, Qatar: HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the 47th batch (Class of 2024) of Qatar University female students, held at QU Sports and Events Complex on Thursday morning.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, along with members of the university's board of trustees, university vice presidents, and the graduates' guardians.

During the ceremony, Her Highness honoured the 478 outstanding students, while President of Qatar University HE Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari handed the certificates to the 2,981 graduates in various disciplines.

A film was also shown about the students' academic journey, in addition to the achievements and accomplishments of Qatar University and its role in supporting students and its contributions in building the state and developing society.

President of Qatar University HE Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari gave a speech on the occasion, and student Hafsa Ahmed Al Ghayath delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates.