Flydubai Carries Five Million Passengers So Far In 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Flydubai carried almost five million passengers between January 1 and April 28, 2024, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Dubai-based carrier has further expanded its network with the start of operations to Al Jouf, Langkawi, Mombasa, Penang and The Red Sea. The carrier has also announced further expansion of its network in Europe with the launch of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. With the start of seasonal summer operations between June and October, 2024, the carrier's network spans more than 125 destinations in 58 countries.

On the development, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, Flydubai, said,“Flydubai continues to consistently grow its network and I am pleased to see our operations grow further in South-East Asia with the addition of Malaysia as well as the ongoing expansion in the African and European markets in particular. The added capacity has seen more passengers travel with us since the beginning of this year even though this growth has been dampened by the ongoing delays in aircraft deliveries. We are still on track for one of the busiest summers on record with the start of the seasonal summer schedule from June. Our focus for the coming few months is the ambitious retrofit project across the fleet which will ensure an elevated and more consistent onboard experience for our customers.”

Two new aircraft joined Flydubai's fleet since the start of 2024. Currently, the airline's fleet consists of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 54 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Six more aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Flydubai continues to add capacity across its markets with the frequency across its GCC market back to pre-pandemic levels.

Colombo frequency increased to 28 flights per week this year compared to 21 per week last year. Doha frequency increased to 42 flights per week compared to 21 per week last year. Krakow frequency increased to 10 flights per week from a daily service last year. Milan service has increased from a five-weekly service to a daily service and will see this frequency double during the peak summer period. Salalah frequency will increase to 14 flights per week compared to a daily service for the peak summer period. Beirut frequency will increase to 21 flights per week compared to a double daily service per week for the peak summer period.

