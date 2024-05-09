Gujarat: IT Dept Raids Textile, Ceramic Businesses In Surat And Morbi

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, May 9 (IANS) The Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids against the business groups in Surat and Morbi on Thursday.

The raids were conducted at Aishwarya Group in the Surat textile industry in which around 100 officials took and raided 12 locations of the group.

The raids targeted the textile giant and extended to affiliated enterprises, including a notable coal businessman linked to the Aishwarya Group, officials said.

They said that they are under scrutiny due to suspected financial irregularities.

Raids were also conducted in Morbi, where a business group allegedly involved in the ceramic sector also underwent scrutiny of the tax officials.