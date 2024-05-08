(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Indonesian BFSI IT Summit: Revolutionizing Finance Through Digital Transformation



JAKARTA, May 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In the pursuit of advancing financial inclusion and fostering digital transformation, a prominent financial institution in Indonesia embarked on a comprehensive journey of innovation. Collaborating with leading IT solution providers, the institution implemented various technology-driven initiatives to democratize access to financial services and promote inclusive growth.

Among these initiatives was the development of a mobile banking app, providing customers with seamless access to a wide range of banking services, from fund transfers to account management, all at their fingertips. Leveraging data analytics and AI insights, personalized financial solutions were tailored to meet the diverse needs of customer segments, including micro-loans for small businesses and micro-insurance products for low-income individuals. Additionally, the institution pioneered the deployment of agent banking networks in remote areas, establishing convenient access points for underserved communities.

The impact of these digital innovations has been transformative, contributing to significant improvements in financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and social development across the country. By bridging the gap between the institution and its customers, millions of Indonesians have been empowered to participate in the formal financial system, unlocking opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

As a trailblazer in the BFSI sector, the institution's success serves as a compelling case study, inspiring other organizations to embrace technology as a catalyst for positive change and lasting impact in their communities. Through participation in industry events like the BFSI IT Summit Indonesia, sharing insights and best practices, the institution aims to further promote the transformative potential of digital innovation in advancing financial inclusion and empowering communities.

Overview of the 22nd Edition of BFSI IT Summit, Indonesia:

The Indonesian BFSI sector is experiencing accelerated digital transformation and rapid changes in business environments. The 22nd Edition BFSI IT Summit is an exclusive invitation-only in-person event tailored for Indonesian BFSI technology and innovation leaders. Themed "Digitally revolutionizing the Indonesian BFSI industry," the BFSI IT Summit Indonesia will convene over 120 CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, heads of digital transformation, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other IT experts from the Banking and Financial Service industry.

Functioning as both a learning and networking platform, the summit aims to deeply explore the industry's pressing challenges and identify best practices for overcoming them. Discussions will center on policies and strategies implemented to foster a diverse and effective financial sector, including topics such as digital banking, financial inclusion, digital payments, data privacy, and protection.

We are delighted to announce that the event will take place on May 16th at the JW Marriott Hotel in Mega Kuningan, Jakarta.

We are also

proud to announce the invaluable support of two esteemed partners: KADIN (Kamar Dagang & Industri DKI Jakarta) and APDI, representing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Jakarta, brings a wealth of expertise and influence in fostering business development and industry collaboration within the region. Meanwhile, APDI, serving as a platform for the formation, coaching, development, representation, advocacy, and collaboration of Digital Leaders, adds a crucial dimension to the summit by providing insights and guidance on navigating the digital landscape. Their partnership underscores the collaborative effort to drive innovation and excellence in the Indonesian BFSI sector, making the summit a truly comprehensive and impactful event for all participants.

Prominent speakers confirmed for the summit include:



Andang Nugroho President ISC2, Jakarta Chapter.

Miguel Soriano, Senior Operations Officer - Financial Institutions Group International Finance Corporation (IFC) - World Bank.

Arif Ilham Adnan, Chairman of the Permanent Committee of the Jakarta Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Founder and Co-Chairman of the Association of Digital Leaders Indonesia. Anton Pranayama, Chief Information Officer PFI Mega Life.

Get ready for an exhilarating lineup of discussion topics at the event!



Understanding the landscape of Indonesia's Digital Payment Industry.

Crafting excellence in Digital Banking.

Leading the way in advancing open banking. The Future of Data centres: Optimizing efficiency and embracing innovation.

And many more!

For more information on BFSI IT Summit, Indonesia visit:



