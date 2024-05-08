Robots In Healthcare: What's New? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Healthcare robots are transforming medical care by taking on routine tasks, enhancing surgical precision, and offering emotional support to patients.

These machines range from surgical assistants to service robots that deliver medication and companionship robots that interact with patients.

Their integration into healthcare settings is making care delivery more efficient and humane, promising better outcomes and improved healthcare experiences.

Advancements in Surgical RoboticsNew Technologies in Robotic Surgery

Cutting-edge robotic systems, such as the da Vinci Surgical System, enhance surgical precision and control, enabling minimally invasive procedures that are particularly effective for complex conditions like aortic valve stenosis disease .

These technologies reduce the need for large incisions, which helps decrease recovery time and the risk of complications.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"