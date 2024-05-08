Russian Sabotage Group Suffers Losses During Attempt To Cross Into Kharkiv Region Khortytsia Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have spotted a Russian sabotage group of up to ten people near the village of Pylna, Kharkiv region, and forced them to return to Russian territory, inflicting losses on them.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, told this to Ukrinform.

"An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group of up to ten people tried to enter Ukrainian territory outside the village of Pylna, Kharkiv region. The enemy group was spotted in time and fire was opened on it. As a result, the enemy stopped performing tasks and, having suffered losses, returned to the adjacent territory of the Russian Federation," Voloshyn said.

Ukrainian forces repel attack by Russian saboteurs in Sumy region

He also noted that over the past few days, the enemy has intensified the use of its sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kharkiv sector.

"Yesterday and today, sabotage groups tried to enter Ukrainian territory from the neighboring territory of the Russian Federation. The saboteurs were discovered in time, and their efforts to gather intelligence were unsuccessful," Voloshyn added.