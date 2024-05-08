Prime Minister Ali Asadov Meets With Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and VicePresident of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz had a one-on-onemeeting in Ankara, Azernews reports.
The sides hailed the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev andPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the comprehensive development ofAzerbaijan-Türkiye strategic partnership and alliance.
The parties also noted the significance the 11th meeting of theJoint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation betweenthe Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye and thejoint Business Forum, scheduled to be held in Ankara.
The pair expressed confidence that PM Ali Asadov's officialvisit would contribute to further enhancing of Azerbaijan-Türkiyerelations.
The meeting focused on the issues related to furtherstrengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the twocountries across various domains.
