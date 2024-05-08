Real Estate Businessman Brutally Murdered In Bengaluru’S Banaswadi, Police Suspect Professional Rivalry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A real estate businessman was brutally murdered in Banasawadi, Bengaluru. Karthikeyan, a 40-year-old resident of RS Palaya, Banasawadi, endured a brutal assault and was fatally attacked by a gang of miscreants late at night. The attackers, ranging from five to six in number, mercilessly targeted Karthikeyan as he strolled near his home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers, arriving on both two and four-wheelers, chased Karthikeyan down the street. Despite his attempts to flee, Karthikeyan was mercilessly beaten with machetes until he succumbed to his injuries.

Karthikeyan, who had previously been listed as a rowdy by the Banasawadi and Commercial State police stations, had the listing revoked by the court two years ago. However, recent disputes over land, particularly regarding fenced-off areas, had reignited tensions, notably with a confrontation involving Michael Manju and his associates. Allegations arose that Karthikeyan had threatened Manju with a firearm during these disputes.

While the precise motive behind the murder remains unclear, investigators suspect it may be linked to ongoing rivalries within the real estate sector. A case has been registered at the Banasawadi police station, and authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Squad apprehended two foreign nationals for illegal residency within the city. Acting on the received information, the CCB arrested one individual in the Kodigehalli area and another in Basavanagudi.

The foreign woman detained in Kodigehalli had arrived in India in 2023 under a medical visa for treatment purposes. Similarly, the foreign national arrested in Basavanagudi had also entered the city in 2023 on a medical visa. However, investigations revealed that both individuals had overstayed their visas and were residing in the country unlawfully.

Authorities have transferred the detainees to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further processing, while investigations into their activities continue.