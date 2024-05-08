Azerbaijan Airlines Holds Blood Donation Campaign For International Thalassemia Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) held a voluntary blood donationcampaign titled“Qan ver, həyat ver!” (Donate blood, give life!),in observance of May 8 - International Thalassemia Day, Azernews reports.

The campaign received support from the Central Blood Bank of theNational Hematology and Transfusion Center of Ministry of Health ofAzerbaijan at the medical-sanitary administration located at HeydarAliyev International Airport.

Approximately 100 AZAL employees took part in the initiativeafter undergoing health screenings by doctors of the Central BloodBank.

This charitable effort, organized by AZAL as part of theirsocial responsibility, aimed to assist individuals with inheritedblood disorders, provide support during surgical procedures, aidvictims of severe accidents, and address needs arising from naturaldisasters.

AZAL is committed to continuing similar philanthropic endeavorsin the future.