Jordan Offers Condolences To Brazil Over Flood Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed condolences to the government and people of Brazil over the victims of floods in the coastal area of Sao Paulo, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.
The ministry also voiced the Kingdom's sympathy with Brazil over this tragic incident, expressing Jordan's condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, according to a ministry statement.
