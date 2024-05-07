China Successfully Launches The First Environmentally Friendly CZ-6C Launch Vehicle

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS
The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)successfully launched the first environmentally friendly rocket ofthe new generation CZ-6C (Changzheng-6-xi) on Tuesday, Azernews reports.
The report clarifies that CZ-6C has launched four satellitesinto orbit, including Haiwang-01 (Neptune-01) and Zhixing-1C("Zhixing-1-xi").
The launch was carried out at 11:21 Beijing time (07:21 Bakutime) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome (Northern China). This was the520th launch for the Changzheng carrier.
