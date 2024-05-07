ACB Arrests Naib Tehsildar, Khrew For Accepting Bribe

As per a statement, the spokesman said J&K Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against Naib Tehsildar, Khrew, District Pulwama alleging therein that the said Naib-Tehsildar is demanding Rs 10,000 from complainant through his clerk namely Ajaz Ahmad for settlement of dispute of ancestral land at village Sathpokhran, Khrew Pulwama,

“The complainant approached the Tehsil Office Khrew several times for settlement of the dispute, but the Naib Tehsildar didn't budge. Moreover the complainant has been harassed through Notices by the said Naib Tehsildar,” the statement said.

“The complainant approached ACB for taking necessary action against the said Naib-Tehsildar and his clerk namely Aijaz Ahmed. On receipt of the complaint, a case under FIR number 02/2024 under section 7 PC Act 1988 was registered at PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up,” the statement said.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused Maqbool Hussain Dar R/o Nooripor, Pattan presently posted as Naib Tehsildar, Khrew, District Pulwama red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant and the Sg Constable Ajaz Ahmad, attached with the Naib Tehsildar was also arrested for facilitating the commission of offence, the statement said, adding that further investigation into the case is going on.

