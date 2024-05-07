Azerbaijan, Slovakia May Sign Joint Declaration On Strategic Partnership, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Currently, the signing of the Joint Declaration on strategicpartnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia is being considered. Azernews reports that this was stated by theMinister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov at theAzerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum.

He emphasized that important efforts have been made tostrengthen bilateral relations over the past years: "Our legal basehas expanded, and 11 documents have been signed between ourcountries. In October 2021, the two countries signed an "Agreementon economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Government of the Slovak Republic" coveringindustry, construction, transport, logistics, investment promotion,energy and other areas.

The minister noted that this agreement created a solidfoundation for economic partnership between the two countries.