Deputy Amir Chairs Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University (QU), His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani chaired the fourth meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year 2023-2024, which was held at Qatar University on Monday, May 6, 2024.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations of the third meeting for 2023-2024 academic year, which was held on February 26, 2024. Then it discussed the topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Board also approved the proposal for a sub-specialization in Islamic Studies at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.