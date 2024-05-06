Moecc Launches Environmental Meteorological Monitoring System Using Autogyro Aircraft

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) launched yesterday the environmental meteorological monitoring system using the autogyro aircraft, and the first flight began from Umm Al Shokhot airfield, in the presence of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

The Minister inspected the autogyro aircraft and the addition it represents to protecting wildlife in Qatar. He made the first tour of the aircraft during which he viewed many areas of the Qatari mainland, in addition to inspecting the nearby beaches.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie with other officials at the launch of the environmental meteorological monitoring system using the autogyro aircraft at Umm Al Shokhot airfield yesterday.

He was briefed about the technology, modern techniques, and capabilities of the autogyro aircraft, and how it can provide accurate environmental information and data, monitor the country's marine coasts, support environmental scientific research, and follow up on wild animals and plants.

H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie confirmed that the step to launch the environmental monitoring system through the use of the autogyro aircraft comes within the framework of the ministry's direction to use modern means and advanced technology to achieve its mission aimed at protecting the local environment and its biodiversity.

He pointed out that the smart technologies that the aircraft owns contribute to knowing the natural developments and changes that occur in the wild environment with great accuracy, which contributes to addressing environmental challenges.