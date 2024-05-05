OIC's Banjul Declaration Calls For Confronting Humanitarian Disaster In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The final communiqué of the kings, presidents, and emirs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states at the 15th session of the OIC Summit Conference held in Banjul, Gambia, stressed the importance of concerted efforts to confront the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and its people due to the Israeli aggression that has continued for more than six months without regard for the most basic moral and humanitarian values.In their statement issued on Sunday, the leaders called on the countries of the world to act to stop the genocidal crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to implement the precautionary measures ordered by the International Court of Justice, stressing the importance of making all efforts to expedite the arrival of all humanitarian aid and rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land.The statement stressed the OIC's unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to achieve their inalienable rights, calling on the international community to compel the occupying power to abide by international law and UN resolutions, and to end its illegal occupation, colonization and apartheid policy in the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif).The statement called for enabling the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate national rights as recognized by the international community, including its recognition of the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, and providing support for the State of Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.It underscored the need to take all measures to protect the Islamic identity of Al-Quds Al-Sharif from all illegal measures and policies, as well as from the Judaization attempts pursued by the occupier and from violations of the sanctity and status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif.It demanded an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the provision of humanitarian, medical and relief aid, the provision of water and electricity, and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the unimpeded delivery of urgent aid to the Strip.