Israeli Warplanes Kill 12 Palestinians In Gaza


5/5/2024 3:11:19 PM

Gaza, May 5 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Sunday killed six Palestinians and injured six others after targeting a house in the Yabna Refugee Camp, south of Rafah in Gaza.
According to medical sources, six other Palestinians were killed and others wounded after an Israeli bombing of a building in Al-Jaouni Preparatory School in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

