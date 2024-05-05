Israeli Warplanes Kill 12 Palestinians In Gaza

Gaza, May 5 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Sunday killed six Palestinians and injured six others after targeting a house in the Yabna Refugee Camp, south of Rafah in Gaza.According to medical sources, six other Palestinians were killed and others wounded after an Israeli bombing of a building in Al-Jaouni Preparatory School in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

