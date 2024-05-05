ABP News Leads as India's Most Viewed Hindi News Live Stream, with 35.20 Million Unique Viewers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 3, 2024: ABP News Live, one of the leading digital news platforms, has solidified its position as the most viewed Hindi news live stream in India, according to the latest rankings of Chrome Digital Track for Week 17 of 2024 (April 20-26) from 8 AM – 10 PM. The channel's unwavering commitment to comprehensive and insightful news coverage has resonated deeply with audiences across the nation.

The Chrome Digital Track report, which measures viewership across platforms including connected TVs, mobile devices, YouTube, and OTT applications, revealed that ABP News Live secured an impressive 35.20 million unique viewers during the week. This remarkable feat underscores the channel’s ability to captivate audiences with its incisive reporting and breaking news updates.

ABP News Live's top ranking is a significant achievement in India's dynamic and competitive media landscape. The channel's ability to deliver compelling content across multiple platforms has allowed it to connect with viewers seamlessly, regardless of their preferred viewing medium.





MENAFN05052024005232011781ID1108174689