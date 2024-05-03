Blackberry And AMD Develop System To Stop Robots Shaking Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) BlackBerry is partnering with AMD to build technology for“next-generation robotic systems” by enabling new levels of low latency and jitter, and repeatable determinism.

Together, the companies will address the critical need for“hard” real-time capabilities in robotics-focused hardware with an affordable and powerful platform that delivers enhanced performance, reliability, and scalability for robotic systems in industrial and healthcare.

The platform combines BlackBerry QNX expertise in real-time foundational software solutions and the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) with heterogeneous hardware solutions powered by the AMD Kria K26 SOM that features both Arm and FPGA programmable logic-based architecture.

With Kria, an Arm sub-system can power the advanced capabilities of the QNX microkernel real-time operating system (RTOS) while allowing users to run low latency, deterministic functions on the programable logic of the AMD Kria KR260 robotics starter kit.

This combination enables sensor fusion, high-performance data processing, real-time control, industrial networking, and reduced latency in robotic applications.

