KRCS Wraps Up Humanitarian Aid Mission In Armenia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) wrapped up its humanitarian aid mission in Armenia Thursday, distributing relief materials to 1,500 individuals in need.

In a phone call with KUNA, Khaled Al-Mutairi, head of KRCS' field team, reported that aid was distributed in the areas of Shirak, Sevan, and Yerevan, in collaboration with the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS).

The relief efforts targeted the elderly and vulnerable, providing essential items like food, blankets, heaters, and cleaning supplies to ease their hardship, he mentioned.

Al-Mutairi expressed gratitude to ARCS for their support and underscored the significance of collective humanitarian endeavors in extending assistance to those affected, reflecting Kuwait's solidarity with Armenia.

Last week, KRCS initiated a humanitarian aid campaign in Armenia to help the displaced and in need from the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (end)

