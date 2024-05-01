Kuwait Amir Offers Condolence To UAE Pres. Over Passing Of Sheikh Tahnoun

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a cable to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, voicing sincere and heartfelt condolences over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, dwell him in paradise, and grant Al Nahyan Family patience and solace. (end) mt

