Jordan Condemns Attack On Jordan's Gaza Aid Convoys

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the attack by Zionist settlers from the Israeli occupation on two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food and other humanitarian aid to Gaza on Wednesday.

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sufian Qudah said in a statement that the failure of the Israeli occupation government to safeguard the aid convoys and allow the attacks to occur is a brutal violation of its legal obligations, according to Jordan's official news agency (Petra).

Qudah held Israeli occupation authorities responsible for the attack, calling on the international community to condemn it and for the Israeli occupation to fulfill its legal obligations by ensuring the protection of aid convoys and United Nations organizations to facilitate their delivery and distribution.

The two convoys, organized by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali, the World Food Program, Human Appeal UK, the Imdad Relief Foundation, and the International Medical Corps, continued their mission successfully despite the assault, Petra added. (end)

